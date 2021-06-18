Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

