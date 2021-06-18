PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

