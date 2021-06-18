PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.83 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $602,979.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.