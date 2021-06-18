Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 134,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,904. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,458.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

