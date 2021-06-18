PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PVH opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

