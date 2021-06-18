Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading Down 6.4%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.54. 1,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

