Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.46 or 0.00035098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $40,899.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00883198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.58 or 0.99919177 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

