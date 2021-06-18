Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callaway Golf Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.