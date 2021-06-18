Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreased by Analyst

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.