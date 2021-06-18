Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreased by Oppenheimer

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in H&R Block by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

