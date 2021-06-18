Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Reduced by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

