Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.