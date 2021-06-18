Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Increased by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

