Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $353.01 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.19 million and $353.01 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00182714 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00888590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,616.44 or 1.00167269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

