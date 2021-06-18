QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,237 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $283,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. 405,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

