Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,762 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,134 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.