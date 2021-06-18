Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,255.68 and $815.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00184361 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00876459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.12 or 0.99924525 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

