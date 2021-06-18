Quantstamp Achieves Market Cap of $27.59 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $346,165.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.