Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $55,248.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,857.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.41 or 0.06275912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.71 or 0.01580430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00439089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00147423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00756647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00440112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00371565 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,223,424 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.