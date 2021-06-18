Quark (QRK) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $703.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,714,995 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

