QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,648. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $155,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

