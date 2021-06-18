Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $320.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.32 million and the lowest is $169.19 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $778.12 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $112.76 on Friday. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

