Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $915,826.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,459,939 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

