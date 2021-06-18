Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUMU shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 10,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,751. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

