QunQun One Day Trading Volume Tops $481,600.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $481,600.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00738984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00083463 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

