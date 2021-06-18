Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.