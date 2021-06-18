RAI Finance (RAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.01 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $31.90 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,914,799 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

