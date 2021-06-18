Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Shares Down 2.4%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.05. 368,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 197,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177 in the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.