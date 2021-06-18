Raise Achieves Market Cap of $46,348.74 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Raise has a total market cap of $46,348.74 and $1.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

