Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

