Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.15% of Rapid7 worth $129,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

