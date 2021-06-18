Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0013

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.69 million and $5,036.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00137750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00178207 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.00870043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.02 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

