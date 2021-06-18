Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0004

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $53,381.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,857.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.41 or 0.06275912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.71 or 0.01580430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00439089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00147423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00756647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00440112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00371565 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,997,635,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

