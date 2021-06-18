Raymond James Analysts Give Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) a C$7.00 Price Target

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 102,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

