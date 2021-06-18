Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.50 Price Target

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been given a C$2.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

TSE ROXG traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 738,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.12 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

