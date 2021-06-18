Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $85.84. 120,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

