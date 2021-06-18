Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $458,445.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00135838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00180821 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.00880959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.52 or 0.99746295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

