Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

