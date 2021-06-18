Realio Network (RIO) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $228,237.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

