Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JOANN (JOAN)

6/9/2021 – JOANN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JOAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $609.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $2,479,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

