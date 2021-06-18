Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Similarweb (SMWB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) recently:

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SMWB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 16,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,017. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

