Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.46

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 9940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

