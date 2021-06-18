RED Hits One Day Volume of $17,916.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $679,227.65 and approximately $17,916.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00440707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

