ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $61.62 million and $230,382.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,579.49 or 1.00278337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00432552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00334638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00767137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00073424 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003428 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

