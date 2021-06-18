Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,708,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.35 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

