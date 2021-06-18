Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $34.89 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Refereum has a total market cap of $34.89 million and $41,437.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

