Ren Achieves Market Cap of $400.50 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $400.50 million and $46.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00733084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00083117 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

