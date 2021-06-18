renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.20 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $37,454.55 or 1.00060582 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $381.20 million and $5.01 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,178 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

