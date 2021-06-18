Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.07. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 12,681 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

