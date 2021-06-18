Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

